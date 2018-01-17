Sasha Banks On Winning With Finn Balor, Beth Phoenix - Renee Young Video, WWE NXT Superstar Turns 33

- WWE posted this backstage video of Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix preparing for the Mixed Match Challenge premiere, which saw Finn Balor and Sasha Banks defeat Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya. As noted, Renee hosted the show with Byron Saxton while Phoenix called the show with Corey Graves and Michael Cole.

- WWE NXT Superstar Sage Beckett turns 33 years old today while former WWE Superstar Kevin Thorn turns 41 and former TNA star Samuel Shaw turns 34.

- Speaking of MMC, Sasha Banks tweeted the following on winning the first match with Balor: