Cesaro On How Long He Has Left To Wrestle, Difference Between Singles And Tag Team Wrestling

Cesaro was recently a guest on 102.5 Hot Country KDY to promote a recent show in West Plains. Cesaro discussed the incident when his teeth were jammed up his mouth, his rigorous work schedule, the importance of staying in shape, and more.

Cesaro was then asked about the difference between being a tag team wrestler compared to a singles competitor.

"There's a huge difference," said Cesaro. "[In a match] by yourself, you can do whatever you want. But if you have somebody or a partner that you have to do that with, you have to have chemistry, you have to understand each other, you have to be on the same page, you have to get along. It's all [of those things], and if you find somebody that can be a good teammate, that stuff just builds, and by the end, you can do it finely. That's kind of where me and Sheamus arrived at, and it's very satisfying to get to that level, that it happens naturally."

During Cesaro's career, he has been successful both as a singles and tag team competitor. Upon his main roster debut, Cesaro aligned with former women's talent Aksana, and would win the United States Championship just a few months after being on television, defeating Santino Marella on the SummerSlam kickoff show. He would retain the title for eight months, before losing it to Kofi Kingston on the April 15, 2013 episode of Raw.

Throughout his time on the main roster, Cesaro would form alliances with Jack Swagger, Tyson Kidd, and currently with Sheamus, in which he would win tag team championships with both Kidd and Sheamus. At WrestleMania 30, Cesaro would become the first-ever winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which propelled him to form a short-lived alliance with Paul Heyman.

Regarding how long he will continue competing in the WWE, Cesaro stated, "I just try to think day by day. Because, to me, if you think too long ahead, you no longer enjoy the moment. And that's a problem that a lot of people have nowadays. They always reminisce about they had, and then they look forward to what they'll have in the future [that they] forget about the moment. I just try to enjoy the moment, and see how long I can do this. I'm feeling great, and the best shape I've ever been. That's another goal of mine to always be in the best shape, and let's just wait and see. As long as I'm having fun, I'll keep doing it."

If any of these quotes are used, be sure to H/T 102.5 Hot Country KDY via WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Source: 102.5 Hot Country KDY