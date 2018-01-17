Impact Wrestling Knockout Hospitalized During Latest TV Tapings

Sienna got hospitalized during Impact Wrestling's latest set of television tapings in Orlando, Florida.

The two-time Impact Knockouts Champion revealed on Twitter last night that she got hospitalized due to a blood clot in both of her lungs. Therefore, she will be unable to wrestle for the time being.

She wrote, "I went to the hospital during tapings suspecting a displaced rib or collapsed lung.

"Turns out I have a blood clot in each lung.

"I won't be wrestling right now, but I'm still making appearances, raising money for the Undie Run... & judging everyone in this hospital. #PinkiesUp."

Impact Wrestling kicked off six consecutive days of television tapings last Wednesday at Universal Studios. Over that stretch, Sienna wrestled on Friday and Saturday.