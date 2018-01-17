Kenny Omega Joins Tour, NJPW Show Already Sold Out, NJPW's Biggest Events For 2018 (Video)

- Above, NJPW runs down their biggest shows in 2018, including the G1 Climax in July/August and the USA: Strong Style Evolved in March. Click "CC" for English subtitles. Up next are the Fantastic Mania 2018 shows (January 19, 21, and 22) and New Beginning (January 27, 28, and February 10). Here are the full cards for all five of those events.

- Speaking of New Beginning, the February 10 show is already sold out. The event will feature Hiromu Takahashi vs. Will Ospreay (c) (IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship), EVIL vs. Hirooki Goto (c) (NEVER Openweight Championship), and Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. SANADA (IWGP Heavyweight Championship).

- As noted, NJPW announced for the first-time ever they will be touring in Australia. They will have a total of four shows: February 16 (Adelaide), 17 (Melbourne), 18 (Sydney), and 19 (Perth). Tickets are already on sale for all four dates. Earlier today, NJPW announced IWGP United States Champion, Kenny Omega, will be joining the tour. As will "Switchblade" Jay White and Henare.