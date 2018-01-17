Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

* Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss defeated Heavy Machinery

* Lacey Evans defeated Aliyah. After the match, Evans called out Nikki Cross to the ring. Shayna Baszler came out, stares Evans down and ended up beating on Aliyah. NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon made the save and issued a challenge to Baszler. NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed Baszler vs. Moon for Takeover in Philadelphia

* Roderick Strong defeated Fabian Aichner. After the match, Strong issued a challenge to Lars Sullivan

* Johnny Gargano comes out for a promo in the ring. He will face The Velveteen Dream next week with the winner facing NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas at Takeover in Philadelphia

* The Authors of Pain defeated The Street Profits to become the new #1 contenders for a title shot from NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish at Takeover in Philadelphia