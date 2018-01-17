AJ Styles On Facing 'Kami' At Royal Rumble, Bobby Roode's US Title Shoot (Video), Tonight's WWE NXT

- Above is behind-the-scenes video from Bobby Roode's first photo shoot as WWE United States Champion.
- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode from Center Stage in Atlanta:
* Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss vs. Heavy Machinery
* Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah
* Roderick Strong vs. Fabian Aichner
* The Authors of Pain vs. The Street Profits to crown new #1 contenders
* Johnny Gargano appears
NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.
- WWE Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following on his new nickname for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, revealed on last night's SmackDown. AJ will defend against Owens and Sami in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match at the WWE Royal Rumble.
#Kami is a force to be reckoned with! 3 against 1 (you can check my math). But whatever the obstacle, how many obstacles are put in my path... I am leaving the #RoyalRumble as @WWE Champion. #Yep #SDLive— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) January 17, 2018