AJ Styles On Facing 'Kami' At Royal Rumble, Bobby Roode's US Title Shoot (Video), Tonight's WWE NXT

By Marc Middleton | January 17, 2018

- Above is behind-the-scenes video from Bobby Roode's first photo shoot as WWE United States Champion.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode from Center Stage in Atlanta:

* Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss vs. Heavy Machinery

* Lacey Evans vs. Aliyah

* Roderick Strong vs. Fabian Aichner

* The Authors of Pain vs. The Street Profits to crown new #1 contenders

* Johnny Gargano appears

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following on his new nickname for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, revealed on last night's SmackDown. AJ will defend against Owens and Sami in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match at the WWE Royal Rumble.

