WINC Podcast LIVE NOW: WWE SmackDown Review, Roman Reigns Controversy, Jey Uso Arrest, MMC

Raj Giri, Glenn Rubenstein, and Chris Featherstone are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE SmackDown Review

- Roman Reigns being named by a jailed steroid dealer.

- Plans for the U.S. title being changed.

- Mixed Match Challenge viewership.

- Impact stars to WWE.

And more!

