Samoa Joe Talks How To Deal With Brock Lesnar

Samoa Joe was recently a guest on CBS Sports "In This Corner Podcast". During the podcast, Joe, who is currently out of action with a right foot injury, discussed working with Brock Lesnar last year. Below are some highlights:

How to deal with Lesnar:

"I think when you are dealing with Brock Lesnar, you have to show up ready to deal with Brock Lesnar. Brock is the type of guy who is not going to give you an inch. If you are going to get anything from him, you have to take it and he's going to dare you to take it. Brock is a guy who kind of feeds off of emotion, and if you come out and you're flat and you're not putting out what he is putting out, he's going to eat you alive. That has never been an issue with me."

Working a match with Lesnar:

"If we are going to be in the ring together, Brock knows we are coming for a fight. I mean that literally and figuratively. There is no pulling anything with Brock. If you show signs of weakness, he's an apex predator and he's going to pounce on it and he's going to attack and overwhelm.

"You have to know how to deal with it when you are in there with Brock. He is a person who is going to accept nothing but the very best and if you don't bring the very best, he'll have no problems doing everything he can to absolutely wipe you out."

