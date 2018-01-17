Possible Injury At WWE SmackDown (Video), Another Name Revealed For RAW 25, Bobby Roode Videos

- Above is video of new WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode talking to Dasha Fuentes after his big win on last night's SmackDown. Below is video of Rood being congratulated by his Mixed Match Challenge partner, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Roode says he's spent almost 2 decades in the business and to win the United States Title feels glorious.

- Christian has reportedly been booked for next Monday's WWE RAW 25th Anniversary show in New York City, according to PWInsider. We noted before that WWE Hall of Famer Edge is unable to appear as he will be out of the country.

- It looks like Samir Singh rolled his ankle during the angle with Roode and Jinder Mahal at last night's SmackDown. A fan posted this video of Singh at ringside after the spot: