AJ Styles Wins KFC Match After SmackDown (Video), Milestone For WWE Hall Of Famer, MMC Teams React

By Marc Middleton | January 17, 2018

- Above and below are reactions from Sasha Banks & Finn Balor and Natalya & Shinsuke Nakamura after last night's WWE Mixed Match Challenge premiere, which saw Balor & Banks get the win. They advance to Week 7 to face the winners of The Miz & Asuka vs. Big E & Carmella, which takes place next Tuesday night.

- WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel is celebrating 41 years since making his WWE debut today. He tweeted on the milestone:

- The dark main event after Tuesday's WWE TV tapings in Laredo saw WWE Champion AJ Styles defeat Rusev in a KFC Colonel Rumble match, which will likely be used in an upcoming KFC commercial. Below is video of Styles getting the win with a Stone Cold Stunner:

