Former WWE Diva On Being An Alcoholic And Spending Months In Jail For DUIs

Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie has penned a new blog on alcoholism and addiction for InStyle.com. You can see the full article at this link. She wrote the following:

Alcoholism is a disease. People will debate whether it is a disease of the mind, of genetics, or of circumstances. I don't have the answer to that debate, and frankly I don't care because when you try to pinpoint "why," it can often lead to blaming another person, an incident in your past, or circumstances. I am goal-oriented, and my goal is to live a healthy, fulfilling, productive life with long-lasting and meaningful relationships. In order to do that, I focus on the treatment. Because regardless of the cause, I have the disease, and I am ultimately the only one responsible for seeking help.

Before I started working my 12-step program, my mind was a mess, my life was a mess, and I'd hit rock bottom. I served three months in jail for repeated DUIs. I didn't have a license, I didn't have a stable job, and I was living in an apartment that I could only afford due to a heavy discount my landlord offered me because a murder had taken place there between the previous tenants. That's what my life looked like right before I started down my road to sobriety.

Now, I am married, have multiple thriving businesses, a career in entertainment that I could only have dreamed of, and live in a beautiful home with my husband. But here's the thing: I am still an alcoholic. This fairytale life is always one drink away from shattering. That's why I attend 6 a.m. AA meetings multiple times a week and do weekly step work with my sponsor. It's also why, at meetings, I'm always on the lookout for women to sponsor myself. It is work, and it is time consuming, but it is the best change I've ever made in my life. Like I said earlier, it's very black and white.

Here's what I wish someone told me back then: Your life won't magically transform overnight. There will be extreme highs and extreme lows. The chances are that you will relapse at least once—but do not quit. To those starting a program, stick with it. Keep pushing forward no matter how hard it gets. I promise you it's worth it.