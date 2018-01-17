SmackDown Star Blames Referee For Loss, The Street Profits - Center Stage Video, SmackDown Social

- Above is the latest "Street Talk" episode from Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits. They will face The Authors of Pain on tonight's WWE NXT episode in a #1 contenders match.

- Last night's WWE SmackDown ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. SmackDown had a total of 272,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week - 163,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 109,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is up from last week's episode, which had a total of 230,000 interactions - 131,000 on Facebook and 99,000 interactions on Twitter. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

Last night's post-SmackDown RAW 24 special on the USA Network ranked #2 for the night with 262,000 total interactions - 182,000 on Facebook and 80,000 on Twitter.

- Mojo Rawley is blaming the referee for his loss to Bobby Roode in the WWE United States Title tournament match on last night's SmackDown. Roode went on to win the WWE United States Title in the main event. Mojo tweeted: