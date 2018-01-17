Carmella On Managing Big Cass And Enzo In NXT, Men Teaming With Women In WWE Mixed Match Challenge

Carmella recently spoke with Rolling Stone to promote WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

A lot of the WWE's audience are kids. What kind of message do you think can be taken away from seeing male and female superstars fighting in the same match?

"It's super important for little girls to see what the women have done with the 'Women's Revolution' and now being able to be a part of this Mixed Match Challenge. It's different, it's fun and it's exciting. Nowadays, women are looked at as equal to the men when it comes to competing and I think that's a really cool message to send to little girls and show them that whatever they want to do, they can set their mind to it and make it happen. And right now, this is a super exciting time for women in the WWE with all the firsts. We have the first women's Royal Rumble match coming up and we had the first women's Money in the Bank ladder match [in July 2017], so the sky is really the limit for the women right now."

You also joined Total Divas this year, which adds a lot to your plate. What has that transition been like?

"It's super exciting to be a part of a reality show in the midst of this 'Women's Revolution.' One of the things documented on the show was the Money in the Bank ladder match, so it's been exciting and different. It's not something I ever thought I would do, being a part of a reality show. It was a super fun experience and being able to see it all play out on TV and for fans to be able to get to know me a little bit more has been cool."

You've been wrestling on your own for a few months now. Are you excited to be paired up with someone again or do you feel more comfortable alone now?

"I like doing my own thing and I like being partnered with somebody. Anytime you're partnered with a guy in wrestling, it's exciting and different. Having James Ellsworth by my side for a while, that got people talking. Being a manager for Enzo and Cass in NXT was great. I got a lot of experience with doing that. And now this is something different as well, so I'm excited to be a part of it."

Source: Rolling Stone