The Young Bucks And UFC Superstar Declare Truce After Heated Exchange

By Raj Giri | January 17, 2018

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier and The Young Bucks have apparently called a truce to their Twitter feud that started last month. Cormier, who is a huge wrestling fan and was seen in a video going crazy when Seth Rollins cashed in and won the WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 32, criticized the gif below from last month's ROH pay-per-view featuring a series of missed dropkicks:

Cormier's response drew this exchange with Cody Rhodes:

Cormier was asked about the social media feud on The MMA Hour podcast this week. Cormier admitted that the whole episode has turned him off from watching professional wrestling right now as much as he normally does.

"I've always loved it. Right now I'm not watching as much anymore because these guys kinda pissed me off a little bit," Cormier said on The MMA Hour, via MMAFighting.com. "They turned me off to the whole thing. I'm like, what is wrong with these dudes? Everybody's not going to like everything you do. Just so happens that I'm a professional wrestling fan that has a bit of a following himself.

"The wrestlers themselves said some stuff, and I was like, 'Well, first off, calm down, because you know [*Cormier smacks his hand*]. Calm down. Initially, just calm down, because [*Cormier smacks his hand again*] — you and you and you, all of you together.' Anyways, 'Calm down. But secondly, you can't dictate to people.' And what really got me — what really got me was when a guy told me, he called me a charisma vacuum, meaning that I guess when I get on TV, it's [*Cormier makes vacuum sound*] everybody turns off. Some guy on the internet. And then he goes, 'You better go to the Performance Institute, or whatever it's called, because Cody Rhodes will whip you. He's a two-time state wrestling champion.'"

Someone mentioned to the Young Bucks that Cormier discussed the spot on the podcast, which prompted Nick Jackson to tweet, "He still can't get over that one drop kick spot? Smh." This caused this exchange, which included NJPW on AXS announcer Josh Barnett:

Haha trying to start your own angle. You must be a fan of Jim Cornette.

— The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) January 15, 2018

The one that pays me 7 figures is a fake job?! Hahahaha.

— The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) January 15, 2018

That seems kinda like a threat?

— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) January 16, 2018

Cormier and the Bucks eventually seemed to squash their beef. The Bucks deleted their original tweets, while Cormier apologized and wished them continuing success:

Cormier is set to defend the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against Volkan Oezdemir this Saturday at UFC 220.

