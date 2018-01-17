The Young Bucks And UFC Superstar Declare Truce After Heated Exchange

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier and The Young Bucks have apparently called a truce to their Twitter feud that started last month. Cormier, who is a huge wrestling fan and was seen in a video going crazy when Seth Rollins cashed in and won the WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 32, criticized the gif below from last month's ROH pay-per-view featuring a series of missed dropkicks:

Grown men watch this. pic.twitter.com/7Gej9GSr5L — Chase Sherman (@ChaseShermanUFC) December 17, 2017

@philbaroni this is actually pathetic. This is what people wanna see? Go to a god dang gymnastics competition. Suplex, bodyslam, piledriver do some old school wrestling man. DDT, I remember when the frankensteiner was the most you'd ever see someone flip. I say Boo to this BS https://t.co/eF4pnCy0SA — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 17, 2017

Cormier's response drew this exchange with Cody Rhodes:

It's not pathetic. The paying audience enjoyed it. UFC is thriving, and pro-wrestling has been going strong since 1920...besides most of y'all ask hunter for a job when the wheels fall off anyway and most are on the comp list at staples...so lay the f--k off. https://t.co/oqKto3a4TK — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 17, 2017

I do ask for comps, I am a fan, I didn't say anything about anything but that sequence of the match. Just be very careful bud! I've been a fan of urs too but be very careful. Lay off the cuss words it's not that serious. And I won't need a job. I'll be good. https://t.co/7DuDLbpipp — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 17, 2017

Cormier was asked about the social media feud on The MMA Hour podcast this week. Cormier admitted that the whole episode has turned him off from watching professional wrestling right now as much as he normally does.

"I've always loved it. Right now I'm not watching as much anymore because these guys kinda pissed me off a little bit," Cormier said on The MMA Hour, via MMAFighting.com. "They turned me off to the whole thing. I'm like, what is wrong with these dudes? Everybody's not going to like everything you do. Just so happens that I'm a professional wrestling fan that has a bit of a following himself.

"The wrestlers themselves said some stuff, and I was like, 'Well, first off, calm down, because you know [*Cormier smacks his hand*]. Calm down. Initially, just calm down, because [*Cormier smacks his hand again*] — you and you and you, all of you together.' Anyways, 'Calm down. But secondly, you can't dictate to people.' And what really got me — what really got me was when a guy told me, he called me a charisma vacuum, meaning that I guess when I get on TV, it's [*Cormier makes vacuum sound*] everybody turns off. Some guy on the internet. And then he goes, 'You better go to the Performance Institute, or whatever it's called, because Cody Rhodes will whip you. He's a two-time state wrestling champion.'"

Someone mentioned to the Young Bucks that Cormier discussed the spot on the podcast, which prompted Nick Jackson to tweet, "He still can't get over that one drop kick spot? Smh." This caused this exchange, which included NJPW on AXS announcer Josh Barnett:

I really don't give a f--k how many dropkicks you do. I was asked about it. Stop playing with me. https://t.co/jojuIrCwrm — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 15, 2018

Haha trying to start your own angle. You must be a fan of Jim Cornette. — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) January 15, 2018

I'm fighting this weekend in a real fight I don't have time for this bulls--t. https://t.co/hQdf6CmGRO — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 15, 2018

The one that pays me 7 figures is a fake job?! Hahahaha. — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) January 15, 2018

U don't believe I make 7 figures? All your garbage that you normally spew at fans don't work on me bud. Honestly you need to chill out you may see me one day https://t.co/4sDvNGNFaH — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 15, 2018

That seems kinda like a threat? — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) January 16, 2018

You do, but I don't believe the Young Bucks do, although that doesn't matter in regards to whether they are talented or not.



As for the Bucks, what's with all the Twitter feuds kiddos? — Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) January 16, 2018

People say disparaging, negative things about us. We defend ourselves passionately, but NEVER threaten other people. "Twitter Feuds." GTFO. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) January 16, 2018

Cormier and the Bucks eventually seemed to squash their beef. The Bucks deleted their original tweets, while Cormier apologized and wished them continuing success:

I'm deleting all of this toxic garbage. No need for it! I don't have the time or energy for it. Nothing but Love to the ones who love and hate us. Let's all just try to get along. — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) January 16, 2018

I apologize for the hate you have gotten. I have received a ton too. It's not one way. I am in the middle of fight week and get get agitated easily. I apologize. I wish you nothing but continued success. From all I see you guys are doing amazing. Good luck in the future. DC https://t.co/DHkb6poyIt — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 16, 2018

Cormier is set to defend the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against Volkan Oezdemir this Saturday at UFC 220.