Hulk Hogan Is Looking Jacked (Photo), Hogan And Ric Flair Appearance, MLW World Title Tournament

- MLW: Zero Hour is now available to stream or watch at MLW.tv for only $4.99. Tony Schiavone and Rich Bocchini provide commentary for the league's most stacked card to date.

- Speaking of MLW, they set the brackets for their 8-man tournament to crown the next MLW World Champion. The tournament will kickoff on February 8th in Orlando at the Road to the World Championship at Gilt Nightclub with these opening round matches:

* MVP vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor

* Matt Riddle vs. Jeff Cobb

* Shane "Swerve" Strickland vs. Brody King

* Jimmy Havoc vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

The winners of the February 8th opening round will move on to compete in the semi-finals on March 8th with the next World Champion crowned on April 12th at the World Championship Finals. Should one of the competitors be forced to withdraw, alternates will be activated. The alternates will only be revealed if activated. Buy your tickets now to see the first round of the World Championship tournament on February 8th in Orlando at MLWTickets.com Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of "Golden Ticket" VIP Packages also available. More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com.

- Wrestling icons Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will be appearing for a one-night only Q&A / meet and greet at The Hard Rock Cafe in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, February 10th at 10pm. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com at this link.

- Speaking of Hogan, he looks to be in great physical shape. As noted, he did an appearance with Sting at the Ace Comic Con outside of Phoenix, AZ earlier this week. He posted the photo below of himself flexing in Phoenix, while challenging any current WWE stars to compare physiques with him. While some people took the challenge as a hint that he might be appearing at RAW 25 this Monday, we reported earlier this week that Hogan mentioned on Twitter that he will not be at RAW 25, but will "be home watching and cheering on my friends."