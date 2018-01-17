Mick Foley's Advice For Daniel Bryan Wrestling Again, CSR, Ricochet At WWE PC, War Machine (Photo)

- Above is the latest episode of Chair Shot Reality, which looks at Finn Balor reuniting with Gallows and Anderson, rumors of Undertaker versus John Cena for WrestleMania, Daniel Bryan and his relationship with Shane McMahon in storyline and WWE in real life and if Bryan will wrestle again.

- Speaking of Daniel Bryan wrestling again, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was on CBS Sports' In This Corner Podcast and was asked about Bryan possibly stepping back in the ring as a competitor.

"I told him years ago that once he was as thoroughly beloved as he was, he didn't have to do as much on a nightly basis, that he could stay away from some of the things that were most likely going to lead to injuries," Foley said, via CBS Sports. "So there is no doubt in my mind that Daniel, if given the chance, could have some great matches. I just hope he makes sparing appearances.

"I don't know what his condition is or what the doctors are saying but I hope in the end he understands that he's a guy who has a long life ahead of him, and a wife and a child. He needs to make the decision for everyone, not just himself."

- WWE.com has a photo gallery here of Ricochet, Candice LeRae and War Machine at the WWE Performance Center. WWE announced their signings on Tuesday. Below is a photo of War Machine at the PC: