News On EC3 Missing Indie Show On The Day Of The Royal Rumble, Former TNA Star Teases Reunion In WWE

As noted, former Impact Wrestling stars Bobby Lashley and Ethan Carter III finished up with Impact Wrestling at the recent set of TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando and both are expected to sign with WWE. Above is a brief news update on the story in case you missed it.

PWInsider reported that the word at the tapings was that Lashley won't be able to sign with any other company until February 1st, while EC3 is free to sign with any company now, which means he could appear at The Royal Rumble on Sunday, January 28th. EC3 was originally booked for a Renegade Wrestling Revolution independent wrestling event in Houston on the day of th Rumble, however EC3 backed out of the show last week. The promotion commented on EC3 pulling out of the event, writing on Facebook:

BREAKING NEWS!!!!!! Do to reasons out of RWR control EC3 will not be able to attend RWR "OVER THE TOP". EC3 has said he will be back to RWR in the near future. We here at RWR wish EC3 the best and will see him soon. But the show must go on so straight from the office of RWR a new main event has been set Champion Ayden Cristiano will now have defend his title verus not 1, not 2, but 3 of the regions top Heavywieghts. So on January 28th at RWR "OVER THE TOP" you will see Ayden Cristiano vs Able Andrew Jackson vs Big Daddy Yum Yum vs Ryan Davidson. Plus so much more. Check out our new flyer to get all the information

For what it's worth, when asked this week why he pulled out of the show, the promotion replied, "Unfortunately it is a private family matter. He is ok just has to be with family. But don't be discouraged there isn't shortage of talent on this card"

See Also Chris Adonis Announces His Departure From Impact Wrestling

Meanwhile Rockstar Spud, who is expected to be starting with WWE imminently as part of the Cruiserweight Division, teased a reunion on Twitter this week with his former Impact Wrestling ally:

There is an entire universe to conquer. pic.twitter.com/gn24cjDdtR — ?? (@RockstarSpud) January 14, 2018

Gareth Buffry contributed to this article.