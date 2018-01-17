Absent Knockout Returns To Action, Madison Rayne Talks Return To Impact Wrestling (Video), Gail Kim

- In November, Madison Rayne returned to Impact Wrestling to compete in the Knockouts Championship Tournament. In this video interview, Rayne sat down with her husband Josh Mathews to talk about returning and what she has been up to since leaving the promotion in July (as an exclusive performer).

Rayne is a free agent as she also appears for Ring of Honor and various independent promotions. ROH announced last week that Rayne will take part in a tournament to crown the first-ever Women of Honor Champion.

- After a six month absence from Impact Wrestling, Alisha Edwards (aka Alexxis Nevaeh) returned to action during the company's latest set of television tapings in Orlando, Florida.

On Sunday, the wife of Eddie Edwards faced Taya Valkyrie in a match taped for Xplosion. Then on Monday, she took on Laurel Van Ness in a match taped for the Global Wrestling Network.

Back in November, there was speculation that Edwards had parted ways with Impact Wrestling after the company deleted her profile from ImpactWrestling.com. This was apparently a miscommunication error as her profile was quickly added back to the active roster. Edwards then indicated on social media that she's still with Impact.

- Gail Kim was backstage at Impact Wrestling's television tapings on Sunday.