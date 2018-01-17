WWE NXT Results (1/17): Street Profits In Debt To AOP, Strong Over Aichner, Tino & Moss Steal A Win

Welcome to the WrestlingINC.com Live Viewing Party for WWE NXT. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tonight's episode from Center Stage Atlanta will see the ever popular Street Profits try and get their first title shot as they take on perennial powerhouses Authors of Pain to become the new number one contenders to The Undisputed Era's belts. Fabian Aichner also looks to continue to raise his stock in NXT as he faces off against Roderick Strong.

- The commentary crew welcomes us to the show and we head right to the ring for tag team action.

Heavy Machinery vs. Sabbatelli & Moss

Before the bell rings, we get a look at HM taking a peak at the former football stars' car parked out front of the PC last month. Collar and elbow tie up starts us off as is tradition. Dozier gets the best of the opening exchange but Tino is able to catch him with a drop kick. This only ticks off the big man who comes back with a shoulder tackle. Whip exchange that Dozovic skips over Tino and catches a cross body attempt and slams Tino down. Tag made and the Knight Train enters the ring. Front face lock swing by Tucker which is a new variation for me. Tino exits with a tag and Moss suffers a similar fate. Double team sandwich from HM. Moss able to turn the tide and their athleticism is now coming into play. Dozovic fights out of a chin lock and hits a belly to back suplex. Both men down but tag made to Knight. Shoulder tackles, hip toss, and a drop kick. He choo choo's up the train and gets ready to attack. Knight gets rolled up and the referee makes the three count despite Moss' feet being on the ropes for leverage.

Winners via Pinfall: Sabbatelli & Moss

- Undisputed Era with a backstage promo with their music in the background. They say TakeOvers are their event. Cole says they tried to scare him with an extreme rules match in Philly against Aleister Black, but not an issue. The tag champs say Street Profits and AOP are fighting for the opportunity to get dropped by the champs.

- Preview of Adam Cole vs. Aleister Black and how we got to this point and the stipulation of extreme rules.

Roderick Strong vs. Fabian Aichner

Strong gets a side head lock but can't convert into a top wrist lock. Aichner reverses into a hammer lock. They trade holds until Strong breaks him free to hit the ropes but Aichner hits a big shoulder tackle. Reversals abound with leaps and blocks. Strong goes for a jumping nothing and gets caught in midair only to be dropped by a power slam as we go to break.

We're back and Roddy looking for ways out. Aichner displaying his power as he delivers another slam and one of the top stars in the brand remains down. Strong's fighting spirit bodes him well as he keeps clawing. Strong catches Aichner and turns it into a back breaker. Strong has Aichner up in a fireman's carry, but the relative NXT rookie won't let go of the ropes. He pops down and hits a tilt-a-whirl back breaker. Aichner looks to capitalize by heading up top for a diving clothesline. Roddy catches him and takes him to the ground for the Strong Hold. Aichner taps after a solid showing.

Winner via Submission: Roderick Strong

- Strong takes the mic and cuts the same promo Lars Sullivan cut on Killian Dain last week. Word for word, Strong calls out Sullivan and the crowd has their doubts.

- TM61 with a vignette goofing off for a backstage promo. We get a look at their highlight reel in NXT as well as their home country of Australia. We see a cool backstory of their early careers and their work in Harley Race's academy that got them their initial tryout, which they didn't get signed. They continued their journey in Japan to hone their craft. We'll see part two of their story next week.

Aliyah vs. Lacey Evans

That cat's meow resembling an old buddy Carmella with the new blond locks as Evans comes out in her traditional military/sailor type attire. Evans controls early with a wrist lock but Aliyah bridges out. Aliyah takes her down but Evans bridges out herself. Nice technical work early on. Aliyah looks to use the top rope to her advantage, but Evans sweeps the leg and hits a slingshot elbow drop. Evans uses the ropes wisely to assist an arm submission. Evans pins Aliyah in the corner and hits an elevated bronco buster. Aliyah showing some fight with a corner attack and northern lights suplex. Jaw breaker by Evans creates space as they go to opposite corners. Aliyah charges but gets met with a HUGE right hand. Aliyah crumbles to the mat. Evans seems impressed by her own strength and covers Aliyah for the three.

Winner via Pinfall: Lacey Evans

- Evans takes the mic and cuts a heel promo and says its time for a real classy and powerful woman to clean house around NXT. She names Nikki Cross and Ember Moon by name before Shayna Baszler comes out. After a quick stare down, Baszler chooses Aliyah as her victim instead. She chokes out Aliyah as officials try to break it up. Moon comes out for the save for the second week in a row, and for the second week in a row Baszler exits stage left. Moon takes the mic and dares Shayna to bully her like she has the others. She wants a fight, but Baszler says she's not in her gear and it will have to wait for another day. Moon lays the smacketh down and says to name the time and place. Baszler says Philly and for the title.

- Christy St. Cloud interviews Mr. Regal backstage after what just transpired. Regal says against his better judgement he will make the title match of Moon vs. Baszler for NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia. Zelina Vega pops in and runs down Johnny Gargano and brings up that it was Velveteen Dream's rightful spot. This gives Regal something to think about as Vega exits.

- Promo for No Way Jose who says 2017 was full of ups and downs, but like all roller coasters, he had fun doing it. He returns to action next week.

- Johnny Gargano marches to the ring without music and grabs a mic. He says he's heard the conversations and the chatter, and some behind his back. He says he's not a broken man or a loser and his wins haven't been flukes. He says this is his time and no one will stop in. Gargano agrees to put his title shot on the line next week against Velveteen Dream.

- A look back at Undisputed Era attacking SAnitY and putting them out of the title picture.

Street Profits vs. Authors of Pain (#1 Contenders Match)

The Sultans of Swag have some new gear and party their way to the ring. AOP make their entrance to a solid reaction as well. Interesting contrast of styles for this one. For the first time, Street Profits look a bit worried and hit their handshake as the bell rings. Ford is undersized and gets unceremoniously multiple times. Tag made to Razar, double team, cover for two. Kicks to the midsection and a knee to the temple by the former champs. Quick tags in their own corner just like it's written in the tag team user manual. Full Nelson stretch by Akam and turns it into a slam. Cover for another two as Dawkins anxiously awaits in the corner. The beatdown continues as well as the tag team clinic. Ford in a bad way in a submission as we go to break.

We're back and it's more of the same. Guillotine hold takes Ford down to his knees. The crowd tries to get Ford back in it while Dawkins chomps at the bit with the length of the tag rope. Ford pushes the AOP member step by step. Dawkins with the tag and is a house afire. Drop kicks, lariats, and an uppercut. 360 splash. Tag made. Ford climbs the rope for an elevated drop kick. Cover by Dawkins for a two. AOP reset with Ellering giving instructions from ringside. Super Collider followed by the Last Chapter. Relatively easy win for AOP all things considered.

Winners & New #1 Contenders: Authors of Pain

- The match for TakeOver is made official as the victorious Authors of Pain will take on Fish and O'Reilly in Philly. AOP and Ellering celebrate as we head off the air.