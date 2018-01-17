WWE Mixed Match Challenge Viewership Update, Mojo Rawley Burns Tye Dillinger, Goldberg TV Show Promo

- The episode of The Grand Tour which Goldberg filmed last November with boxing champion Anthony Joshua will air on Amazon Prime this Friday. You can watch a trailer for the show in the video above with Goldberg appearing at the 0:20 mark. Below is a synopsis for the episode:

It's a gas, gas, gas: In this episode Richard Hammond and James May work out that the average motorist loses 36 days of their lives filling up with fuel and vow to do something about itusing their skill and ingenuity to invent a system for filling up on the move. Also in this show; Hammond is at the Eboladrome track to test a new, hardcore version of the Lamborghini Huracan called the Performante and Jeremy Clarkson tells the story behind one of motorsport's greatest battles; the epic struggle between the mighty Audi Quattros and the underdog Lancia 037s in the 1983 world rally championship. Plus, Celebrity Face Off finds the world's fastest person who makes a living hitting or strangling other men, as boxer Anthony Joshua goes head-to-head against WWE star Bill Goldberg.

- As noted, the viewership for last night's premiere of WWE Mixed Match Challenge on Facebook Watch peaked at 135.6K viewers for the live airing. As of this writing, the episode has a total of 1.2 million views on Facebook. Note that the show is only available for Facebook users in the United States, although fans in the U.K. can watch the series on the WWE Network.

- We mentioned earlier that Mojo Rawley took to Twitter to blame the referee for his loss to Bobby Roode in the WWE United States Title tournament match on last night's SmackDown. His tweet got a reply from Tye Dillinger, which caused a pretty harsh back-and-forth between the two SmackDown stars. You can check out the exchange below:

Damn ref was in my way twice. Cost me the match. Go back and watch the tape. If he isn't quick enough to officiate my speed, get me someone who can. @WWE #SDLive https://t.co/5kM7VNzBmL — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 17, 2018

You lost. A real man accepts the fact there will be ups and downs and doesn't blame others. Had you spent more time on ring positioning rather than box jumps, things may have turned out differently. https://t.co/qOJ27eGoJL — TEN ???? (@WWEDillinger) January 17, 2018

This guy is talking about ups AND downs as if he has had any ups. Glad you hit me up bro. I forgot you still worked here. @WWEDillinger https://t.co/0UuvXjRvG3 — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 17, 2018

This was good for you Mojo. This is the most charisma and borderline talent that you've shown yet! For about...another 36 mins that Tweet will help people forget what a ?? wrestler you are. BTW, the business just called....begged me to remind you to burn your boots. https://t.co/3ERR8Bgz58 — TEN ???? (@WWEDillinger) January 17, 2018

Charles Maynard contributed to this article.