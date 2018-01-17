Sean Waltman On When He Received RAW 25 Invite, Talks Vince McMahon Bringing Back The XFL

The 25th Anniversary of Monday Night RAW is less than three weeks away, and Sean Waltman was recently revealed to appear on the show. On a recent episode of The Ross Report, Waltman said he's excited to return for the celebration.

"I got my invite about a few months ago telling me to hold the date to appear on the show and I am really looking forward to it," Waltman revealed.

Other returning top superstars confirmed to be appearing as of this writing include The Undertaker, Steve Austin, WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler, Trish Stratus, Eric Bischoff and Kevin Nash. The RAW 25th Anniversary will air live from New York City at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom, the original home of RAW.

Waltman was also asked about his opinion on Vince McMahon reportedly bringing back the XFL. He pointed to McMahon's foray into creating a bodybuilding organization during the 90's as the reason why he thinks the XFL could be successful this time around.

"When Vince McMahon did ICOPRO, that was ahead of its time," Waltman said. "If it had came along five years later it might have taken off because the products were good, but at the time nutritional supplements weren't a thing back then. Who knows, I hate to doubt Vince [McMahon] because you know he doesn't doubt himself."

Source: The Ross Report

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.