WrestlingInc.com

WWE Legend Pulls Out Of RAW 25, Alternate Angles Of Braun Strowman's RAW Rampage (Video)

By Daniel Pena | January 17, 2018

- WWE posted this cinematic video above of Braun Strowman's Raw rampage on Monday night.

Kevin Nash On If Finn Balor Has Star Power, Examining The Roman Reigns - John Cena 'No Mercy' Promo
See Also
Kevin Nash On If Finn Balor Has Star Power, Examining The Roman Reigns - John Cena "No Mercy" Promo

- WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash announced today that he will be unable to appear at Raw 25 this Monday night due to issues he would have with air travel following recent knee replacement surgery. Nash had posted a gruesome photo from the surgery earlier this month, which you can view here. Nash is also no longer listed as appearing by WWE.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save 20% Off All Orders Over $50 (Including Titles)

Most Popular

Back To Top