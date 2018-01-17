WWE Legend Pulls Out Of RAW 25, Alternate Angles Of Braun Strowman's RAW Rampage (Video)

- WWE posted this cinematic video above of Braun Strowman's Raw rampage on Monday night.
- WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash announced today that he will be unable to appear at Raw 25 this Monday night due to issues he would have with air travel following recent knee replacement surgery. Nash had posted a gruesome photo from the surgery earlier this month, which you can view here. Nash is also no longer listed as appearing by WWE.com.
Was so looking forward to being a part of RAW 25. It's nearly impossible to travel on our down sized airlines healthy. With a total knee replacement it would be self inflicted torture. See ya everyone at Mania— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 18, 2018