WWE Fastlane PPV Main Event Promo, Sasha Banks On TV Show Tonight, Goldberg On 'The Flash' Photos

- Above is a promo for the SmackDown Fastlane pay-per-view on Sunday, March 11th, which is the final PPV before WrestleMania 34. The promo highlights the main event pitting WWE Champion AJ Styles defending his title against Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a five-way match. The promo also features John Cena, who is rumored to be facing the Undertaker at WrestleMania. As noted, Cena will be appearing as a "Special Guest" at the event.

- Sasha Banks will be appearing in tonight's winter premiere of Complex x Fuse at 11pm ET/PT on Fuse. Her cousin, Superstar rapper Snoop Dogg, will also appear on the show. On the episode, Snoop Dogg challenges Luther "Uncle Luke" Campbell to a football showdown in Miami on Complex News, while Banks talks about the evolution of female sports and the top highlights of her wrestling career with Hot Ones host Sean Evans while chomping down on spicy wings.

See Also Goldberg On If He Would Return To WWE For Another Run, Which Current WWE Stars He Would Like To Face

- In addition to appearing on this Friday's episode of Amazon Prime's The Grand Tour, Goldberg's appearance on The Flash on CW will air this coming Tuesday. Flickering Myth has several photos from the episode here, you can check out some photos of Goldberg from the show below: