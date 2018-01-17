Poor SmackDown Attendance (Photos), Nia Jax Responds To Mick Foley's Rumble Rumble Pick, Kurt Angle

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently picked Becky Lynch to win the women's Royal Rumble match. Nia Jax was recently interviewed by Planeta Wrestling and was asked about Foley's pick.

"Well, you know, Becky did bring the fire and she is full of energy but I don't know if she has the strength to get me over that rope," Jax replied. "We will see. I think everybody has the opportunity and everybody has the chance but at the end of the day we will see what happen when the 30 women get in that ring."

- Kurt Angle will be appearing at the World of Wheels this Saturday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, PA. Angle will be appearing from 2-4 pm. You can get more details here.

- The attendance for last night's SmackDown Live in Laredo, TX was poor. Wrestling Inc. reader Fernando Diaz sent us the photos below from the taping, which we posted on our Facebook Page (facebook.com/WrestlingINC) on Tuesday (the second photo is of the hard camera side).