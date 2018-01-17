James Storm Says Going To WWE Is His Ultimate Goal

James Storm, who finished up with Impact Wrestling at their tapings last November, was interviewed by Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for their "Week In Wrestling" feature. Below are a couple of highlights:

Wanting to sign with WWE:

"My ultimate goal is to go to WWE. The WWE has such a grip on the world, it's pretty amazing, and I believe I still have a lot to give.

"I'm in the best shape I've ever been. When I left Impact, I told people this isn't my last stop, it's just time for me to get on a new horse."

Being 40 years old in the business:

"People say, 'Well, you're 40 years old. When I grew up watching wrestling, my heroes were men like the 'Macho Man' Randy Savage. The older you get, the more of a superhero you become. There is a reason there is Superman, and not Superboy."

Storm also discussed wanting to team with Bobby Roode again, working this weekend's Aro Lucha shows in Texas, wrestling fans gravitating to rednecks and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.