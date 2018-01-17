Roman Reigns Responds To Steroid Accusations

Wrestling Inc. was sent the following statement from Roman Reigns regarding Richard Rodriguez implicating the WWE Intercontinental Champion in a steroid distribution ring during an interview with filmmaker Jon Bravo.

"I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition," the statement read. "I learned from the mistake I made nearly two years ago and paid the penalty for it. Since then, I've passed 11 tests as part of WWE's independent drug testing program."

Rodriguez is the former owner of the Iron Addicts Gym in Miami, and Bravo has been working on a film to uncover the mystery behind the gym. The DEA arrested Rodriguez and raided the gym in February 2017 following an investigation. Rodriguez was accused of being involved in a distribution chain that imported goods from China, then manufactured illegal steroids in Arizona before distributing them out of the Miami area. According to Forbes, Rodriguez's company, Wellness Fitness Nutrition LLC (WFN), had a client list that included "at least 50 customers in the Eastern District of New York." It was noted that the ring made over $10 million in the distribution of illegal steroids.

Reigns was suspended in June of 2016 for a WWE Wellness Policy violation. It was reported at the time that the suspension was believed to have been for testing positive for Adderall.