Scott Hall Thinks He Might Be Wrestling At WWE RAW 25 This Monday

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall is the special guest on the latest episode of X-Pac12360 to talk about this Monday's RAW 25.

Loyalty to those who helped you out:

"I worked with Larry Zbyszko back in what we used to call 'broadway' (a time limit draw), back in the day. Fans, we used to wrestle 15 to 20-minute draw and Zbyszko put me over. He led me through everything by the hand, so I've always been loyal to Larry. That's why when we were on top in the NWO days, I'd involve Larry. I turned Dusty [to the] nWo because I never forgot what he did for me. You know how it is, you don't forget the guys who helped you, you don't forget the guys who treat you like s--t."

Being a part of the first angle on RAW where Waltman upset Hall:

"People of a certain age are aware that we did the first ever angle on RAW ever, when you beat Razor. It was an iconic moment on RAW. By the way, they showed it on RAW that you beat me. They don't show me dominating you."

Receiving a message from the WWE office about RAW 25:

"I just got a text from the office that said, 'Please bring your ring gear.' I said, 'Are you ribbing me? You're going to tell me like three or four days in advance, ya know?' Give me a little notice and for the right money, I'll have abs showing. I said, 'Now, how about I bring what I wear to appearances?' I've got gimmick street clothes. But I think we're going to have a rematch, so I'm just giving you a heads up. I think it's about time I went over."

Not catching Waltman when he hit a moonsault during a match on RAW:

"I had the luxury to talk to Mike Chioda the referee [and asked] "Is he up there?" You know, I'm selling the miss pose, I turn around and ask "Is he ready?" [Chioda] said yeah. I turned, you beat me. Now I'm on the floor, the ref is in the ring counting, So, I don't have anymore to ask or unless I could have asked somebody in the front row (laughs) is he ready? But I turned too fast because I thought, this young guy is so nervous waiting for me. It was my fault, and I told you about this before, I turned too soon then you saw me turning, you tried to hurry up so I wouldn't look too stupid for standing there, and you slipped. You hit that concrete bro and you were out. Your eyes rolled back, I look at Vince and he looked down. Now, watching the commentary back, he was blowing me off, he was commentating. I rolled you in the ring, I look at Vince and [he] went f--k it, pin him.' [Waltman ended up recovering enough to improvise the ending of the match with Hall]

Waltman discussed the spot on Twitter earlier this month after we had tweeted a GIF of it, you can check out his thoughts on it below:

That happened on Monday & my 1st house show run started that Friday. I could barely walk getting on the plane for it. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 7, 2018

Jesus looks like your head hit the cement. Ouch is right — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 7, 2018

It bounced right off of it. I had to work another match that night w Reno Riggins. Not sure how I did it TBH. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 7, 2018

Back when we were way tougher than we were smart. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) January 7, 2018

