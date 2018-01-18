Backstage Update On Ethan Carter III Returning To WWE And If He Can Keep His EC3 Name, Lashley - WWE

It's now confirmed that Ethan Carter III (Michael Hutter) will be returning to WWE soon, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It's possible that EC3 will use the same name in WWE as he does own the rights to it. He previously used the Derrick Bateman name in WWE.

Regarding a possible WWE return for Bobby Lashley, it's still believed that he will be returning to the company as some have expected it to happen for months but there's been no confirmation like there has with EC3.

A Royal Rumble appearance for EC3 is possible as he's now able to sign with any promotion he wants following the Impact Wrestling departure. As Raj noted before, EC3 was recently pulled from a Renegade Wrestling Revolution indie event in Houston, TX on the day of the Rumble. The promotion noted on Facebook that EC3 pulled out of the show due to a private family matter. They wrote, "Unfortunately it is a private family matter. He is ok just has to be with family. But don't be discouraged there isn't shortage of talent on this card"

Lashley could appear at the Rumble as well but it would take Impact officials giving approval to WWE.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

