WrestlingInc.com

WWE Superstar Turns 38, WWE Grants Scholarship To Full Sail Student (Photos), TM-61 Interview

By Marc Middleton | January 18, 2018

- Part 1 of a two-part interview with TM-61 (Shane Thorne & Nick Miller) aired on last night's WWE NXT episode. The second part will air next week. They discuss their early days in Australia, how their tag team was formed, getting on WWE's radar and more. You can watch the interview above.

- RAW Superstar Karl Anderson turns 38 years old today while former WWE Champion Batista turns 49 and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, Sr. turns 64.

Batista On Upsetting Vince McMahon, Vince Wanting To Slap Him, Talking To The Rock, Brock Lesnar
See Also
Batista On Upsetting Vince McMahon, Vince Wanting To Slap Him, Talking To The Rock, Brock Lesnar

- WWE presented another Full Sail University student with a scholarship on Wednesday as Jason Ferrer received $25,000 to the school. Below are photos of Ferrer with WWE Performance Center Coach Sara Amato, Johnny Gargano, NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon and school officials.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save 20% Off All Orders Over $50 (Including Titles)

Most Popular

Back To Top