Eric Bischoff On His WWE RAW Return, New Push For The Lady Of WWE NXT?, WWE On New Talents At The PC

- It looks like Lacey Evans may be up for a big push in WWE NXT next. She defeated Aliyah on last night's episode and cut a heel promo after the match about how it's time for a real classy & powerful woman to clean house in NXT. Evans is now using the "Lady of NXT" title. Above is video from her match with Aliyah and the post-match segment that saw Shayna Baszler attack Aliyah. This led to NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon making the save and NXT General Manager William Regal making Baszler vs. Moon for the "Takeover: Philadelphia" event.

- WWE announced the following on Shadia Bseiso and Nasser Alruwayeh reporting to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on Tuesday:

Shadia Bseiso, Nasser Alruwayeh report to WWE Performance Center Months after they made headlines around the world, the first female Arab and first Kuwaiti man to sign WWE developmental contracts began their journey to become WWE Superstars at the WWE Performance Center today. Along with several other athletes from across the globe, Shadia Bsesiso of Jordan and Nasser Alruwayeh of Kuwait City officially reported to the WWE PC in Orlando, Fla., for orientation Tuesday. The duo wasted no time in letting their excitement be known, taking to Twitter earlier today before their very first day of training. Today is our first day training @wwe Performance Center!! #wwe @NasserjimmyWWE #shadiawwe #nasserjimmy pic.twitter.com/XmYZO0cEZm — Shadia Bseiso (@shadiabseiso) January 17, 2018 Bseiso and Alruwayeh impressed WWE coaches and training personnel last April, during an invitation-only tryout that WWE held in Dubai. Bseiso's contract signing was announced in October, while Alruwayeh made his contract signing official before a WWE Live Event in Abu Dhabi last December. Check back with wwe.com for future updates regarding Bseiso, Alruyaweh and all of the recruits at the WWE Performance Center.

- Former WCW Vice President and RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff tweeted the following on his big return to TV for Monday's RAW 25th Anniversary episode in New York City: