NJPW Interested In Signing Goldberg?, James Storm Note, First Jeff Hardy Mattel WWE Figure (Photo)

- NJPW was apparently interested in signing Bill Goldberg, according to a report from Sports Illustrated. It was noted that with NJPW's upcoming U.S. event at the end of March, "the tires were kicked on Goldberg." While it doesn't say if the talks are officially dead, I would assume that they are with Goldberg being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame less than two weeks later. However, as we've seen with Chris Jericho, anything is possible.

- James Storm has been added to the WAW New Beginnings card on March 10th in Norwich in the U.K. WAW is owned by Ricky Knight, Paige's father. There will be a meet and greet before the show, you can get more details or purchase tickets at wawuk.com.

- The first ever Jeff Hardy Mattel WWE figure has been released, which you can check out below. You can purchase it at Ringside Collectibles at this link.

Antony Copland contributed to this article.