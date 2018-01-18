Two More Stars Confirmed For RAW 25th Anniversary Show, Big Cass & Carmella Video, The Miz & Asuka

- Above is a preview for next week's Total Divas episode with Big Cass and Carmella, who recently split up.

- Jeff Hardy is expected to be at next Monday's RAW 25th Anniversary special in New York City but obviously won't be wrestling. Hardy is now being advertised for the event by WWE. Hardy has been out of action since September after undergoing surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff. On a related note, WWE has confirmed Christian's appearance as he is now being advertised as well. We noted before that WWE Hall of Famer Edge won't be appearing because he will be out of the country that day.

- Asuka tweeted the following on her Mixed Match Challenge team with The Miz. "Awe-ska" is set to face Big & Carmella in next Tuesday's Week 2 match-up.