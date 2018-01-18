Mark Henry's WWE TV Return Confirmed, WWE Superstars Recreate The Attitude Era (Video), RAW Arenas

- WWE posted this video of Lana, Rusev, Zack Ryder, Carmella, Breezango, Natalya, The New Day and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recreating iconic moments and personas from the Attitude Era.

- Mark Henry has been confirmed for the RAW 25th Anniversary show next Monday.

- WWE posted this video looking at various arenas that have hosted the most episodes of RAW. The Manhattan Center will tie the Allstate Arena in Chicago with 27 after next Monday's special episode.