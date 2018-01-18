WrestlingInc.com

Mark Henry's WWE TV Return Confirmed, WWE Superstars Recreate The Attitude Era (Video), RAW Arenas

By Marc Middleton | January 18, 2018

- WWE posted this video of Lana, Rusev, Zack Ryder, Carmella, Breezango, Natalya, The New Day and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recreating iconic moments and personas from the Attitude Era.

- Mark Henry has been confirmed for the RAW 25th Anniversary show next Monday.

Mark Henry Says He's Not Retired, Talks Ron Simmons Yelling At Him During His First NOD Segment
- WWE posted this video looking at various arenas that have hosted the most episodes of RAW. The Manhattan Center will tie the Allstate Arena in Chicago with 27 after next Monday's special episode.

