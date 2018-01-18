WWE Announces Arrival Of American Ninja Warrior Veteran

WWE has announced that "American Ninja Warrior" veteran Kacy Catanzaro has officially reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. She actually signed back in the fall of 2017. She joins Shadia Bseiso, Nasser Alruwayeh, War Machine, Ricochet and Candice LeRae as confirmed signings that WWE has announced this week. Several other talents also reported to work for the company this week.

See Also Triple H Disagrees With New Signee Saying She Won't Be A Heel

WWE announced the following on Catanzaro: