Former WWE Announcer Returning At RAW 25

Former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman announced on Facebook and Twitter that he will be appearing on Monday's WWE RAW 25th Anniversary special. Coach wrote:

I will be there. I guess they didn't think I was big enough to include in the announcement. So I announced it myself this morning on my @facebook live and @PeriscopeCo show. If you don't promote yourself no one will. :) https://t.co/kDUtsdkzp6 — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) January 18, 2018

Below is the updated list of names for Monday's show in New York City:

* Jonathan Coachman

* Mark Henry

* Christian

* The Hardys

* WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Chris Jericho

* The Brooklyn Brawler

* WWE Hall of Famer Jackie Moore

* Terri Runnels

* Torrie Wilson

* Maria Kanellis

* Michelle McCool

* Kelly Kelly

* WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund

* Eric Bischoff

* WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long

* WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather

* Brother Love

* The Boogeyman

* WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter

* John Laurinaitis

* Sean "X-Pac" Waltman

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase

* Free agent John Cena

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

* The Undertaker

* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler

* WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall

* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* The Bella Twins

* JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons

* The Dudley Boyz

* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws