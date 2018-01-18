Hulk Hogan Talks Not Being At RAW 25, If Triple H Wants Him To Return To WWE, The Bullet Club

Hulk Hogan spoke to The Associate Press (via The Washington Post) about possibly not being at RAW 25 this Monday and his apparent banishment from WWE. Below are a few highlights:

If he will be at RAW 25:

"Brother, if I'm not there, I'll definitely be there in spirit. One way or the other, Hulk Hogan influenced each and every one of those guys you're going to see on TV Monday night. And that includes Vince McMahon, too."

If WWE wants him back:

"I don't know if they want me back. I think the fans want me back. I think that I'm part of that company from the ground up. Triple H I know is a huge fan of the guys that gave their blood, sweat and tears and their personal life to make this happen. I know Triple H would love to see me back on the inside again."

The Bullet Club:

"I'm about ready to jump on a plane and fly to Japan and get involved with that Bullet Club, man. I'm so excited about those kids."

Hogan also discussed his lawsuit with Gawker, if he can wrestle again, his reaction to WWE firing him and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.