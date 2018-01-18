Charges Against Driver In The Death Of Jim Ross' Wife Are Dismissed

Charges against the driver that hit Jan Ross with his car were dropped. Jan, wife of WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, passed away last March after her Vespa was hit by the driver in Norman, OK as she was driving to the local gym.

"Judge Steven Stice decided to dismiss the vehicular homicide charge against the 17 year old in my wife Jan's death," Ross wrote on Twitter. "The state object to no avail. The driver never even lost his drivers license. Sad world in which we live, folks."

TMZ reported that police told them that Jan was driving at 9:33pm when she was struck from behind by a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis, which was driven by a 17-year-old male. Both the Mercury and Jan's scooter caught fire, but the man was not injured. TMZ Sports reported that the official cause of death was a traumatic brain injury. Jan was not wearing her helmet and suffered multiple skull fractures after being hit by the car, and would later pass away at the Oklahoma University Medical Center.

You can check out JR's tweet below. Ross will be reuniting with long-time broadcast partner Jerry "The King" Lawler this Monday at RAW 25.