WWE Official Statement On A Possible Hulk Hogan Return

WWE issued a statement to The Associate Press regarding Hulk Hogan possibly returning to the company (h/t to The Washington Post). As noted, Hogan spoke to The Post about not being at RAW 25 this Monday and wanting one more match with the company.

"At this time, WWE remains committed to its decision," WWE said in the statement.

Hogan's last appearance for WWE was at WrestleMania 31, where he reformed the nWo with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to assist Sting in his match against Triple H at the event. Triple H had some backup of his own in D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels, X-Pac, Road Dogg & Billy Gunn) and he picked up the win over Sting with the help of a baseball bat.

WWE fired Hogan in 2015 shortly before a tape containing him making racist remarks was made public. Hogan, who was upset with his daughter Brooke dating a black man, used the n-word several times in the tape and said, "I guess we're all a little racist."