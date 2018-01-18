Lillian Garcia Returning At WWE RAW 25, Updated List Of Stars Appearing

Former WWE Ring Announcer Lillian Garcia posted on Twitter that she will be appearing on Monday's WWE RAW 25th Anniversary special. Garcia wrote:

Excited 2 announce that I will be coming 2 @WWE #RAW next Mon 4 #Raw25 yr anniversary celebration! After being on 581 episodes of Monday Night Raw, it feels great to come HOME! Excited 2 c all the amazing Superstars I worked with & reconnect with all of you the @WWEUniverse ! ?? pic.twitter.com/EVS4j1KmvK — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) January 18, 2018

Below is the updated list of names for Monday's show in New York City:

* Lillian Garcia

* Jonathan Coachman

* Mark Henry

* Christian

* The Hardys

* WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Chris Jericho

* The Brooklyn Brawler

* WWE Hall of Famer Jackie Moore

* Terri Runnels

* Torrie Wilson

* Maria Kanellis

* Michelle McCool

* Kelly Kelly

* WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund

* Eric Bischoff

* WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long

* WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather

* Brother Love

* The Boogeyman

* WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter

* John Laurinaitis

* Sean "X-Pac" Waltman

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase

* Free agent John Cena

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

* The Undertaker

* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler

* WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall

* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* The Bella Twins

* JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons

* The Dudley Boyz

* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws