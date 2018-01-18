Daniel Bryan Is Now The Third Biggest Favorite To Win The Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan's odds of winning the men's Royal Rumble match have been skyrocketing over the past few weeks.

Bryan went from not being in the top 10 of the most favored participants in late December to being tied as the sixth biggest favorite in the match earlier this week. The latest odds from PaddyPower now have Bryan tied with Dolph Ziggler as the third biggest favorite at 4/1. Shinsuke Nakamura remains the biggest favorite for the match at 6/4, followed by Roman Reigns at 5/2.

It should be noted that the smart money is clearly not in right now. Before last year's Rumble, eventual winner Randy Orton was the fourth biggest favorite days before the show, while The Undertaker, Goldberg and Braun Strowman were the top three, in that order. Once the smart money came in before the show, Orton became an overwhelming favorite.

Here are the current top 10 favored wrestlers for this year's men's Royal Royal match:

1) Shinsuke Nakamura (6/4)

2) Roman Reigns (5/2)

3) Daniel Bryan & Dolph Ziggler (4/1)

5) John Cena (9/2)

6) Braun Strowman (11/2)

7) Finn Balor (7/1)

8) Randy Orton & Baron Corbin (10/1)

10) Seth Rollins (16/1)