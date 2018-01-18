Top Legends Announced For RAW 25th Anniversary Pre-show

WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler have been announced for a special one-hour RAW 25th Anniversary pre-show this coming Monday night. They will join Renee Young, Sam Roberts, Peter Rosenberg and David Otunga on the panel. Ross and Lawler will join the panel from the Manhattan Center's Grand Ballroom, where they will later call matches on the three-hour RAW USA Network broadcast.

The RAW 25th Anniversary pre-show will air at 7pm EST on the WWE Network, the WWE website, the WWE App and WWE's social media platforms.

Below is the full announcement on the pre-show: