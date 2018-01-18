WWE Announces MVP And More Names For RAW 25 Show

WWE has announced MVP, Harvey Wippleman, WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel and WWE NXT General Manager William Regal for Monday's RAW 25th Anniversary show in New York City.

Below is the updated line-up of names:

* MVP

* William Regal

* Harvey Wippleman

* WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel

* Lilian Garcia

* Jonathan Coachman

* Mark Henry

* Christian

* The Hardys

* WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Chris Jericho

* The Brooklyn Brawler

* WWE Hall of Famer Jackie Moore

* Terri Runnels

* Torrie Wilson

* Maria Kanellis

* Michelle McCool

* Kelly Kelly

* WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund

* Eric Bischoff

* WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long

* WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather

* Brother Love

* The Boogeyman

* WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter

* John Laurinaitis

* Sean "X-Pac" Waltman

* WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase

* Free agent John Cena

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

* The Undertaker

* WWE Hall of Famers Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler

* WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall

* WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

* The Bella Twins

* JBL and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons

* The Dudley Boyz

* WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

* DX: WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and The New Age Outlaws