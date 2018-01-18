WrestlingInc.com

SmackDown Stars Announced For RAW 25, WWE On Seth Rollins' Curb Stomp (Video), Attitude Era Moments

By Marc Middleton | January 18, 2018

- Above is a new WWE Now video from Cathy Kelley looking at how Seth Rollins brought back his "Blackout" curb stomp on Monday's RAW to defeat Finn Balor in the main event.

- WWE announced today that several SmackDown Superstars are now confirmed to appear at Monday's RAW 25th Anniversary show in New York City - SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, WWE Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and The New Day. Other blue brand Superstars advertised for Monday include Randy Orton, Jinder Mahal and Natalya.

Ric Flair On Randy Orton And John Cena's Roles With WWE, Cena Getting Booed, Top WWE Performers
See Also
Ric Flair On Randy Orton And John Cena's Roles With WWE, Cena Getting Booed, Top WWE Performers

- Earlier we posted video of modern day WWE Superstars recreating iconic moments from the Attitude Era. Below is behind-the-scenes footage from that shoot:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save 20% Off All Orders Over $50 (Including Titles)

Most Popular

Back To Top