WrestlingInc.com

Top WWE Stars In Segment With The New Day On Fallon Tonight (Videos), Fans On MMC Week 2, Eva Marie

By Marc Middleton | January 18, 2018

- Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie makes vegan tacos in this new "Vegan Life: Recipes for Eating Plant Based" video blog from her YouTube channel. Eva and her husband are currently doing a 31-day plant based diet.

Eva Marie On Being An Alcoholic And Spending Months In Jail For DUIs
See Also
Eva Marie On Being An Alcoholic And Spending Months In Jail For DUIs

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who will win Week 2 of the Mixed Match Challenge tournament. As of this writing, 81% voted for The Miz and Asuka while 19% voted for Big E and Carmella.

- As noted, The New Day will be appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon later tonight. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will also be appearing to promote the RAW 25th Anniversary show. The WWE website has confirmed that the group will be facing off in a Lip Sync Battle. They wrote, "Will The New Day shower Fallon in pancakes? Will Triple H fulfill his destiny and lip sync to Motörhead? Tune in tonight for the answers to all this and more."

Below are more videos from backstage:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save 20% Off All Orders Over $50 (Including Titles)

Most Popular

Back To Top