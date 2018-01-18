Brandi Rhodes On Working With The Bullet Club, Standing Out On WAGS, ROH Women Of Honor Tournament

Brandi Rhodes spoke to Sports Illustrated's Extra Mustard section before her upcoming Women of Honor tournament first-round match against Karen Q. Here are some of the highlights:

Working with the Bullet Club:

"I've been fortunate to mesh so well with Cody's friends in the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Adam Page. The sky is the limit for those guys, and I'm there to support in any way I can."

The Women of Honor Tournament to decide the division's inaugural champion:

"Being a part of the Women of Honor championship tournament is historical. The thought that I could be the first-ever Women of Honor champion is just surreal. I'm honored to be a part of this elite group of women, and I will be fighting with everything that I have to be the woman that comes out on top."

How she stands out from the other women on WAGS: Atlanta:

"I'm not from the south, I am from Michigan, and Atlanta is very engrained in its southern roots. Many of the wealthy women cater to their men. Here I am, 'Big Dreams' Brandi, I don't have kids, and I want to wrestle. I don't have kids. I have a very different life than all of these other women. Their lifestyles and expectations are very different than mine. One of the women told me that her life is all about taking care of everything so her husband can just focus on pitching. That is not my life. I don't just make sure Cody wrestles, I make sure he wrestles, takes care of the dogs, pays his bills, and that's along with everything else, because that's the way I grew up. Me fitting into this dynamic of Southern Belle is funny. Some of the women can't believe I wrestle. I tell them it's not because I have to, it's because I want to."

Brandi Rhodes also discussed when Cody Rhodes won the ROH World Championship. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

(Video courtesy of ROH)