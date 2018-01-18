New Knockout Debuts Tonight (Video), 3 Big Title Matches Set For Next Week's Impact Genesis, Lashley

- Above, Hania made her debut on Impact by attacking Rosemary after her match against KC Spinelli. Hania has worked in a number of promotions, including Ring of Honor. Rosemary was cutting a promo about coming after the Knockouts Championship when Hania came out from the crowd and attacked her, slamming her on the ramp, and dropping Rosemary down on the steel steps.

- It was announced on tonight's show that next week at Impact Genesis there will be three title matches. Knockouts Champion, Laurel Van Ness, will take on Allie, who won the number one contender spot a few weeks back. Impact Grand Champion, EC3, will face Matt Sydal without any judges or rounds, which are typically included in Grand Championship matches. Finally, it will be Impact Global Champion Eli Drake vs. Johnny Impact vs. Alberto El Patron in a Six Sides of Steel Title Match.

.@AllieImpact gets her shot at championship gold NEXT WEEK at #Genesis as she tries to dethrone the...unorthodox champion @ImChelseaGreen. Allie is looking to climb to the Knockouts mountaintop for a second time. #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/rWi47Zo4t2 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 19, 2018

The match has been made for #Genesis next week. @findevan challenges @therealec3 with NO ROUNDS and NO JUDGES. Will he finally defeat EC3? #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/N9iAv0q2Fh — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 19, 2018

If a couple of referees can't contain @TheEliDrake, @PrideOfMexico and @TheRealMorrison - how about we try a steel cage instead! A Global Championship rematch will take place inside SIX SIDES OF STEEL next week at #Genesis. #IMPACTonPOP pic.twitter.com/tdOMbg1Es4 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 19, 2018

- Also set for next week's show is Moose vs. Lashley. The two have been battling for months thanks to Lashley's American Top Team trying to run over Impact Wrestling.