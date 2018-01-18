WrestlingInc.com

New Knockout Debuts Tonight (Video), 3 Big Title Matches Set For Next Week's Impact Genesis, Lashley

By Joshua Gagnon | January 18, 2018

- Above, Hania made her debut on Impact by attacking Rosemary after her match against KC Spinelli. Hania has worked in a number of promotions, including Ring of Honor. Rosemary was cutting a promo about coming after the Knockouts Championship when Hania came out from the crowd and attacked her, slamming her on the ramp, and dropping Rosemary down on the steel steps.

- It was announced on tonight's show that next week at Impact Genesis there will be three title matches. Knockouts Champion, Laurel Van Ness, will take on Allie, who won the number one contender spot a few weeks back. Impact Grand Champion, EC3, will face Matt Sydal without any judges or rounds, which are typically included in Grand Championship matches. Finally, it will be Impact Global Champion Eli Drake vs. Johnny Impact vs. Alberto El Patron in a Six Sides of Steel Title Match.

Impact Wrestling Knockout Hospitalized During Latest TV Tapings
See Also
Impact Wrestling Knockout Hospitalized During Latest TV Tapings

- Also set for next week's show is Moose vs. Lashley. The two have been battling for months thanks to Lashley's American Top Team trying to run over Impact Wrestling.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save 20% Off All Orders Over $50 (Including Titles)

Most Popular

Back To Top