Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Lip-Sync To 'Moana' And Battle The New Day On NBC

As noted, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on NBC tonight to promote Monday's RAW 25. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon battled the New Day in a lip sync battle.

Before the challenge, Triple H made a bet that if they won, Fallon would have to come to RAW 25 this Monday. Fallon accepted and joined the New Day in a rendition of Boyz 2 Men's hit single, Motownphilly.

Triple H chose Metallica's Seek and Destroy, while Stephanie chose How Far I'll Go from the movie, Moana. Stephanie won out and she started the song, before Triple H finished it off. While The New Day got the better reaction from the crowd, The Authority were declared the winners and Fallon will be at RAW 25 this Monday.

You can watch the full segment in the video above.

Eli Golden contributed to this article.