WrestlingInc.com

Mick Foley Attacks 'Negan' At Indie Show (Video), WWE Superstar Turns 46, WWE NXT Star Quotes Jay Z

By Marc Middleton | January 19, 2018

- Above is new video of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley appearing at a Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling (FSCW) show during the recent Paradise City Comic Con in Miami. Foley attacks a character based on Negan from Walking with The Dead and banishes him from the roster.

WWE RAW 25 Backstage Updates On Mick Foley, Bret Hart & Chris Jerichoh
See Also
WWE RAW 25 Backstage Updates On Mick Foley, Bret Hart & Chris Jerichoh

- RAW Superstar R-Truth turns 46 years old today while SmackDown Superstar Tyler Breeze turns 30 and WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson turns 77.

- "The Street Profits" Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins finally took a loss on this week's WWE NXT episode as they lost a #1 contenders match to The Authors of Pain, who will now face NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish at the "Takeover: Philadelphia" event. Ford tweeted the following after the match and quoted rapper Jay Z:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save 20% Off All Orders Over $50 (Including Titles)

Most Popular

Back To Top