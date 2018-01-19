Mick Foley Attacks 'Negan' At Indie Show (Video), WWE Superstar Turns 46, WWE NXT Star Quotes Jay Z

- Above is new video of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley appearing at a Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling (FSCW) show during the recent Paradise City Comic Con in Miami. Foley attacks a character based on Negan from Walking with The Dead and banishes him from the roster.

- RAW Superstar R-Truth turns 46 years old today while SmackDown Superstar Tyler Breeze turns 30 and WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson turns 77.

- "The Street Profits" Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins finally took a loss on this week's WWE NXT episode as they lost a #1 contenders match to The Authors of Pain, who will now face NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish at the "Takeover: Philadelphia" event. Ford tweeted the following after the match and quoted rapper Jay Z: