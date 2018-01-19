Silas Young On Recently Causing WWE Speculation, Having Fun At Expense Of The Internet, His Future

Ring of Honor TV Champion Silas Young had fans speculating on a possible WWE run earlier this year when he tweeted about his ROH contract expiring, wondering if there was something else to do in the Orlando area.

Young spoke with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports for an interview at this link and revealed that he expects to re-sign with ROH for one year this weekend. The tweet that caused the WWE speculation was just Young amusing himself while on a family vacation in Orlando.

"Oh no, I'm gonna re-sign with Ring of Honor, I'm really happy," Young said. "I just like to have fun on the Internet sometimes, that's all."

Young said he never had any intention of signing with WWE and that the whole thing was a ruse to have a little fun at the expense of the internet wrestling community.

"Yeah, it was just me and my family. We were down in Orlando and the weather was kinda cold and crappy," he continued. "I was like, 'Oh, I'm just gonna post this to amuse myself.'"

Young, who was briefly signed to a WWE developmental deal in 2007 and has made a few WWE TV appearances, also told Carroll that he wouldn't be surprised if he re-signs with ROH in one year once this next deal expires. He also commented on if he has any interest in returning to WWE.

"You know, never say never in wrestling. Right now, I feel like I have really good momentum with Ring of Honor. I feel like there's really good things happening there, I'm really starting to come into my own, so to speak. I have a lot of things I want to accomplish," Young said. "Right now, I don't see it happening, but never say never in wrestling. I'm really happy. I really enjoy the work, the schedule, the creative freedom, everything that Ring of Honor allows us. For me, money's nice, and I do make a good living with Ring of Honor, but just creative freedom and being home with family, and the travel schedule and all that stuff is very appealing."

Young also discusses his ROH run, women's wrestling and more in the full interview, which you can find at this link.