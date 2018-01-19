Musical About The Rock To Debut In London

It appears there is a musical based on of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson debuting soon. Metro in the UK reports women's collaboration project Nevertheless, She created and produced a musical titled The People's Rock that will premiere at next week's Vault Festival.

According to Metro, the musical is set 30 years in the future and focuses on a teenage girl living in America under the leadership of "Emperor Trumpus." The girl becomes obsessed with the idea and legend of The Rock, who is presented as "a teenage fantasy/religious role model hybrid." Producer Emma Shaw said the idea for the musical came about when a joke between friends turned serious.

"It came about as all the best ideas do when we were taking the piss out of one of our friends. She is obsessed with Dwayne Johnson, and had alarm clocks and cardboard cut-outs of him," Shaw said. "We were making comments about it, and someone mentioned that this could be a good idea for a play, and it developed from there. It was a group piss-take which turned into a 60-minute play with ten songs and a full cast."

The Rock won't be starring in this play himself. Instead, he'll be portrayed by a puppet, while every other character is live-action. Shaw said the reasoning behind this is that they want to maintain the fantasy aspect of the character in the play.

"The puppeteer for The Rock is quite a big lad, but he's not quite The Rock, who has a very distinctive look. The eyebrow alone is one hell of an acting job," Shaw said. "In the world that we've created, it's not the real Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, it's the teenage fantasy of him. In the script we call him 'The Fairy RockMother.' He appears when she needs him. He's a really tough guy in the play who thinks he can take on everybody, but he's still really small! Because it's a musical and it's fun, it works really well."

Something's cooking and it smells like revolution! Proud to announce @NS_Writers debut show THE PEOPLE'S ROCK @VAULTFestival, 24-28 JAN. Book now: https://t.co/oZQzABmcUx … pic.twitter.com/JmdW1SYDyA — Nevertheless She (@NS_Writers) December 5, 2017

Source: Metro